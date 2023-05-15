×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | russia | peace | china | blaine holt | war | volodymyr zelenskyy

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: China 'Winner' if it Brokers War's End

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 09:02 AM EDT

China would be the winner if it becomes the peace broker between warring Ukraine and Russia, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Holt warned that any peace talks guided by Beijing would put Europe and the U.S. in danger.

"If it does go in that direction, then what we will see is China, again, replacing the United States in a diplomatic sense, using the levers of diplomacy and matching them with military power to achieve an effect that the winner in the equation wouldn't just be Russia. The winner in the equation would be China," Holt said.

"China would have access to the ports, the agriculture, would eliminate Ukraine from ever thinking about [European Union] or NATO membership. And Russia would have the buffer that it's been seeking the entire way through."

Holt added: "China has already said several times it wants the war between Ukraine and Russia to be over, but they also want to pull Ukraine away from the West. ... They could absolutely turn their ally Russia loose militarily on Ukraine. There are several other weapons that Russia could bring to bear. Ukraine knows it."

Holt said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going around to European leaders now because "he has to."

"What they have been saying, in so many words, is they want to do this encounter offensive in a very big way," Holt said of Ukraine. "They've been talking about it for months, but it's going to be stalled out as long as the logistics support is not there."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
China would be the winner if it becomes the peace broker between warring Ukraine and Russia, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Monday.
ukraine, russia, peace, china, blaine holt, war, volodymyr zelenskyy
264
2023-02-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved