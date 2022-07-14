Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: Don't Cap Russia Oil Price; Embargo It

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for a price cap on Russian oil, saying a "limit on the price of Russian oil would deny Putin revenue his war machine needs."

But Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Newsmax that a cap isn't enough.

"We should not be capping the price on Russian oil. We should put a direct embargo on it," Rudik said Thursday on "Spicer & Co." "This is what needs to happen" throughout Europe and the world, she told co-host Lyndsay Keith.

That can be achieved by acknowledging Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism, Rudik said, pointing to a missile attack on a nonmilitary city earlier Thursday that killed more than two dozen civilians, including three children.

"There were just pure civilians in the center of Ukraine," she said. "They were attacked by missiles and killed in the middle of the day."

The response from democratic countries should be strict, she said.

"We do not want to trade with Putin. We want Russia to become a new North Korea," Rudik said. "Price caps on the Russian oil or halfway measures will not help to teach Putin a lesson and will not help Ukraine to win this war."

Rudik also disagreed with an assessment by President Joe Biden that eventually, Ukraine will have to sit down at the negotiation table with Russia and give up some of its territories.

"We are a sovereign state. We will protect our sovereignty and our territories and our people," she said, "and we are not going to give up any of that. We will be fighting for it. ... You see, it's not the problem of moving the borders here and there; it's a difference between the country that actually protects basic human rights and the country that totally despises them."