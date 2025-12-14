Volker to Newsmax: Ukraine Open to Ceasefire; Putin Isn't

Ukraine has shown willingness to pursue a ceasefire, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has not indicated he is prepared to end the war, Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think we're chasing the wrong horse here," Volker told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Ukraine has been ready to have a ceasefire."

He added that Ukraine has worked out economic arrangements with the U.S., but still needs security guarantees.

Volker pointed to continued Russian attacks as evidence Moscow is not moving toward a deal.

"Putin has never indicated that he is prepared to end the war," he said. "He has attacked Ukraine mercilessly night after night."

Volker cited recent strikes in Odesa that he said knocked out power and water, and he referenced comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggesting proposed terms remain insufficient.

"Even if Ukraine agrees to everything, it's not good enough," Volker said. "They want more."

He said the U.S. and its allies should intensify pressure on Moscow. "We've got to be putting pressure on Putin to get him to stop the war," he said.

Dan Rice, a former special adviser to the Ukrainian armed forces, agreed, telling Newsmax that the outcome hinges on whether Putin is willing to pursue peace.

"Putin really doesn't want peace," Rice said. "All of these concessions, all of these discussions are really irrelevant."

He said the West should apply "economic, political, and military" pressure to push Moscow toward negotiations.

Rice also warned the conflict could widen beyond Ukraine.

"It's not going to stop at just Ukraine," he said. "It's going to continue on."

He said that the world is "very close to World War III," calling it "the closest we've been in 80 years."

Asked to explain, Rice compared the current situation to the Cold War's most dangerous moment.

"I think the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis was the closest we came during the Cold War," he said, but he noted that the standoff lasted weeks while the war in Ukraine is ongoing.

He cited reports of Russian activity affecting neighboring areas, saying Putin continues "to test the West."

