Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: War in Ukraine Needs to End Now

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to the deaths of thousands and needs to end, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax Monday.

"The EU and Zelenskyy are on the same team. They're not on the same team as President [Donald] Trump and Vice President [JD] Vance," Tuberville said on "Newsline." "[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, for some reason, wants this war to keep going, and he has been, I guess, brainwashed by the globalist socialist group in Europe and even some over here that [say], Hey, just keep this thing going. We'll keep funneling money to you."

Tuberville said Trump is tired of people dying and American taxpayer money being sent to Ukraine.

"He'll try to get this finished," Tuberville said. "Zelenskyy is going to play hardball. But you know what? He's not even in the game. It's going to be [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and President Trump and the people on our side that will end up making this decision for the future of Ukraine."

Tuberville said Europe has very little skin in the game compared to the United States.

"They've put less than $100 billion in this war," Tuberville said. "But they talk a big game, and they don't back it up. If they want to have a big voice in this, they need to start putting more money in this.

"Help Ukraine out, and President Trump will give them more voice at the table. But, right now, you can hear the people from Germany, from Britain. They're all talk and no action."

Tuberville said Ukraine will need to make concessions to end the war.

"President Trump has decided he's going to get this over with. He told the American people he's going to get it over with," Tuberville said. "And that's exactly what will happen. Ukraine is going to have to have to give some here. There's going to be give and take on both sides. But this war needs to stop. Thousands and thousands of people are dying every week."

