Ukrainian Parliament's Rudik to Newsmax: 'Kick Russia Out of UN'

Ukraine Parliament's Kira Rudik, who attended the United Nations General Assembly this week, told Newsmax Saturday that Russia's actions should force them out of that organization.

"[Ukraine's] call for kicking Russia out of the United Nations. If it's not happening this time, at least right now, I think every single world leader got the idea that Russia should not be a member of the U.N. because it violated the charter for the last 30 years at least 14 times," Rudik said during "Saturday Agenda." "Russia is illegally in the U.N. because nobody voted for it to be there, and right now it's just blocking all the good initiatives that are not only good for Ukraine but will protect the whole world."

Rudik said she received support from other nations' delegations during the annual meeting.

"We have heard that the world still supports Ukraine, and all their worries that we had regarding 'Ukraine fatigue' may be true; however, the support will continue," she said. "That is very important."

She said Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, is currently blocking a plan to create a "neutral zone" around Europe's largest nuclear reactor and is also trying to keep Ukraine blocked from sending grain to Africa and South America.

"Our suggestion, and our pledge, is [to] kick Russia out of the U.N. It should not be there," she said. "I think what President [Joe] Biden said, that Russia is violating the U.N. charter, is the first step. We need this step to actually become actionable, and this is what we're working on with [the] Ukrainian diplomatic team and with our allies."

During his speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden said Russia was violating the charter of the organization, especially after invading Ukraine in February.

"Let us speak plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map," Biden said during his speech. "Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter — no more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force."

Rudik said that Russia and China are pouring "millions" of dollars into countries and politicians to support their efforts for "world domination."

"While politicians in democratic countries are concentrated on making their citizens lives better, Russia and China concentrate on world domination," she said. "They pour tremendous amounts of money into their policies, into the countries that can potentially support them into sponsoring politicians, into sponsoring media, in countries all over the world; and, of course, there is support for them. But these are the countries that we do not call democratic."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!