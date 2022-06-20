Rep. Robert Aderholt to Newsmax: US Working Hard to Bring Captured Veterans Back

The United States government is working hard to bring back Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, two U.S. veterans captured by Russian forces, Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., told Newsmax.

"I'm just gonna say our heart goes out to Andy's family and, of course, Joy [Black]," Andy's fiancée, "and her family," Aderholt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And we're doing everything we can to try to make sure that we reach out to the Ukrainians, to our ... defense attachés that are over in that region, so that they can do everything they can to bring Andy back.

"Also, we have another individual, Alex, that's also from Alabama, that's also being held as well. And so you know, we're wanting to bring them back as quickly as possible."

Information suggests "they're being held in the eastern part of Ukraine by a Russian separatist group," Aderholt added.

"But a lot of this still needs to be verified," he told host Rob Schmitt. "Hopefully some kind of negotiation can begin to rescue these two men."

Russian television broadcasted a video of the two military veterans Friday.

President Joe Biden also commented on the matter, stating he had been briefed on the missing Americans, according to The Hill. The president then discouraged others from traveling to Ukraine to assist in fighting the Russian invasion.

Speaking to her future husband through the camera, Andy's fiancée says, "I love you very much, and I know that you're staying strong, so I'm trying to stay strong for you, too. And we're working really hard to get you back, and I can't wait to see you again."

