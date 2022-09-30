Ukraine MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: 'We Will Liberate Our Territories'

Ukraine will never accept Russia's annexation of four of its territories, and it will liberate them and the hundreds of thousands of people who now are facing genocide, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Alexey Goncharenko said on Newsmax Friday.

"I want to tell you until Americans when I watching you that we will never, ever will accept it and we will liberate our territories and we will restore our territorial integrity and international law," Goncharenko told Newsmax's "National Report," shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia provinces signed the annexation treaties Friday.

"We can't leave hundreds of thousands of people under genocide because Russia has committed genocide against Ukrainians on occupied territories," Goncharenko added. "Right now in these minutes, the Ukrainian army encircled big Russian units in Lyman and Donbas, so this is the best answer to all the insane things that he was saying today, accusing the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries of everything possible and even not possible."

Goncharenko also condemned the Russians' attack on a civilian convoy in the Zaporizhzhia province Friday, which killed 25 and injured about 50 others Friday.

"This shows that he's a terrorist, number one in the world," he said. "That is absolutely awful. These are our citizens and they will be forever."

Putin also said in his speech Friday that Russia retaliate "by any means" if the annexed territory is attacked, but Goncharenko said his country is already winning the war.

"Ukraine will never accept it, but not only Ukraine, but the whole world also will never accept it," he further said of the annexation. "All the countries said how can it be, these sham referenda? He could say tomorrow that Florida is Russia because there are many Russian-speaking people in Miami … we're going to retake our territories and that's all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!