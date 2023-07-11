Rudik to Newsmax: Ukraine to Persist Despite NATO Refusal

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite rejection, her country will continue pushing for NATO membership.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on NATO's decision, Rudik said, "If there is one thing that we learned to hear over the last 16 months, it is the word 'no.'"

Rudik said that since the war began, Ukraine has been denied a host of armaments, such as tanks, Patriot missiles, and most recently, F-16 fighter jets.

However, she added: "I want to point out that there was another decision that many deemed impossible that was made and announced today, about the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

"If you look back only two months ago, it was impossible, and so many people were saying that it would never happen. But it is happening right now — and [the] same way, we do believe — that we will get our clear path to NATO ASAP."

On Tuesday, leaders of NATO announced that they will consider inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance as long as all allies agree and certain "conditions are met."

Although it is unclear what the conditions are, it was mentioned in NATO's Tuesday press release that "lasting peace in Ukraine ... cannot be realised without Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal."

Yet, according to John Mearsheimer, who is an R. Wendell Harrison, distinguished service professor at the University of Chicago, "There's no deal to be had."

Mearsheimer said: "The problem — the real problem — is there's no deal to be had here. Nobody can figure out what the solution is" because Russia doesn't want to give that territory back and wants Ukraine to be a "neutral state." And the Ukrainians want that territory back and "security guarantees," which only the West can provide.

