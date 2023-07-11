×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | nato | membership | kira rudik

Rudik to Newsmax: Ukraine to Persist Despite NATO Refusal

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 04:27 PM EDT

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite rejection, her country will continue pushing for NATO membership.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on NATO's decision, Rudik said, "If there is one thing that we learned to hear over the last 16 months, it is the word 'no.'"

Rudik said that since the war began, Ukraine has been denied a host of armaments, such as tanks, Patriot missiles, and most recently, F-16 fighter jets.

However, she added: "I want to point out that there was another decision that many deemed impossible that was made and announced today, about the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

"If you look back only two months ago, it was impossible, and so many people were saying that it would never happen. But it is happening right now — and [the] same way, we do believe — that we will get our clear path to NATO ASAP."

On Tuesday, leaders of NATO announced that they will consider inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance as long as all allies agree and certain "conditions are met."

Although it is unclear what the conditions are, it was mentioned in NATO's Tuesday press release that "lasting peace in Ukraine ... cannot be realised without Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal."

Yet, according to John Mearsheimer, who is an R. Wendell Harrison, distinguished service professor at the University of Chicago, "There's no deal to be had."

Mearsheimer said: "The problem — the real problem — is there's no deal to be had here. Nobody can figure out what the solution is" because Russia doesn't want to give that territory back and wants Ukraine to be a "neutral state." And the Ukrainians want that territory back and "security guarantees," which only the West can provide.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite rejection, her country will continue pushing for NATO membership.
ukraine, nato, membership, kira rudik
342
2023-27-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved