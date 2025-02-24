Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Ukrainian Mineral Rights a Big Deal

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt praised on Newsmax the prospect of President Donald Trump landing a deal with Ukraine that would grant the United States exclusive rights to the country's rare earth minerals.

"Well, if we land this deal, it's a pretty big one," Holt told "Finnerty."

"I mean, when you think about it, it's kind of a poison pill, actually — $500 billion of estimated value in the deal. The United States gets 100% of it or access to 100% of it. It takes time to mine these things out."

Holt said that as part of the deal, any "new" dollar put into Ukraine would be returned to the United States. The deal would be good for Ukraine, he added, given that it would have a security guarantee from the U.S. as it mines minerals.

