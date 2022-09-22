Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: No End of War Before Winter

Ukraine's battles with Russia won't end before winter starts, despite recent gains by Kyiv, and it is a "good sign" that Russians are starting to push back against President Vladimir Putin and his call to activate 300,000 reservists, Ukraine Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said in a Newsmax interview Thursday.

"When the war was far away from them, it was one thing," Rudik, who is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly this week, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Now the war would come to every Russian family with the draft. So this is a good sign."

But even with Ukraine's ability to regain many of its territories, "they do not believe that we will be able to finalize anything by the beginning of winter," said Rudik.

"We will try to do as much as possible," she added. "The military is doing such a fantastic job with the weapons that you guys are providing for us, but I see that there will be a lot of work in front of us."

Meanwhile, Putin's call for hundreds of thousands of additional troops, together with his statements that he isn't bluffing when he talks about the use of nuclear weapons in the war, shows he's not a person who wants peace, as many politicians were claiming, said Rudik.

"The goal is not only to fight him on the economic front, not only fight him on the military front, but also fight him on the diplomatic front," said Rudik, noting that this week at the United Nations, there were several good initiatives presented, including making the Ukrainian ports neutral zones so grain can be exported, but they were rejected by Russians in the Security Council.

"I think what we need to do right now, and I'm absolutely persuaded this is the way to go, is to kick Russia out of the U.N.," Rudik said.

"They are illegally there. Nobody voted for them in there. Russia did not commit to the U.N. charter. Over the last 30 years, they broke the charter at least 14 times, violating the sovereignty of other countries. So why should they be in the United Nations? Who wants to be united with Russia?"

Rudik said she brought up kicking out Russia during her trip to New York and here was support, but much came from diplomats from countries that depend on Ukraine's grain or were afraid of the threat of a nuclear attack or accident in Ukraine.

"So they silently say, Yeah, that might be a good idea," she said. "But you know what? Today is the day — and then we put this idea into people's minds that Russia should not be a part of the United Nations, and I'm sure that at some point we will be successful at kicking them off."

Finally on Thursday, when Rudik was asked if she'll run for president once President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is out of office, she said she'd do "what is necessary for my country," and that she would "love to push Ukraine forward and build the fantastic, advanced Ukraine that we all dream of."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!