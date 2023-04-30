×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | kira rudik | blaine holt | china

Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: 'No Diplomatic Solution to This War'

By    |   Sunday, 30 April 2023 11:05 AM EDT

Ukraine must ensure that it has exhausted all of its military options against Russia, as "there is no diplomatic solution to this war," and China should not be playing a major role in such talks as that is to Russia's benefit, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"We have seen it in the past with all the negotiations with Russia, with Russia breaking the deal," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." 

She also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, by speaking with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin "drag this war into a war of attrition."

"Recently Putin welcomed the call between President Zelenskyy and Xi, so it's definitely bad for us," Rudik said. "Right now we need to make sure that we exhaust all the military options before we can even start thinking about negotiations, and the question will remain the same. All in all, who will make sure that Russia will keep their part of the deal."

As of now, "there is not an organization and not a leader in the whole world who will make sure that Putin will never attack us again," Rudik added. "This is what we are fighting for."

The main goal is "to make sure that we receive all the weapons that we were promised," she said. "This is the key goal because we understand that we cannot win this war with the negotiations. We only can win the war if we push Russia back, and this is what we are going to do. People are exhausted. However, we understand that this is our only chance and this is why we are staying strong. We are staying together and we are ready for the next push."

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt, a Newsmax contributor who was also on the program said, however, he never believes diplomacy is off the table, but he also thinks Xi's overtures to Zelenskyy "were not honest."

Instead, Holt said that Xi, by contacting Zelenskyy, was trying to "destroy the unity amongst politicians in Ukraine itself, so that they're arguing back and forth."

He added that he does not think Xi's efforts will succeed, but still, he wouldn't be able to interfere if the U.S. State Department and diplomats would take a leadership role in encouraging open-ended discussions about how to get to an off-ramp with the war. 

"It does not appear that the logistics are in place for an infinite war, so we have to see how this is going to play out, but it's very dangerous," said Holt.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ukraine must ensure that it has exhausted all of its military options against Russia, as "there is no diplomatic solution to this war," and China should not be playing a major role in such talks as that is to Russia's benefit, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said...
ukraine, kira rudik, blaine holt, china
479
2023-05-30
Sunday, 30 April 2023 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved