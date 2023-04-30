Ukraine MP Rudik to Newsmax: 'No Diplomatic Solution to This War'

Ukraine must ensure that it has exhausted all of its military options against Russia, as "there is no diplomatic solution to this war," and China should not be playing a major role in such talks as that is to Russia's benefit, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We have seen it in the past with all the negotiations with Russia, with Russia breaking the deal," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

She also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, by speaking with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin "drag this war into a war of attrition."

"Recently Putin welcomed the call between President Zelenskyy and Xi, so it's definitely bad for us," Rudik said. "Right now we need to make sure that we exhaust all the military options before we can even start thinking about negotiations, and the question will remain the same. All in all, who will make sure that Russia will keep their part of the deal."

As of now, "there is not an organization and not a leader in the whole world who will make sure that Putin will never attack us again," Rudik added. "This is what we are fighting for."

The main goal is "to make sure that we receive all the weapons that we were promised," she said. "This is the key goal because we understand that we cannot win this war with the negotiations. We only can win the war if we push Russia back, and this is what we are going to do. People are exhausted. However, we understand that this is our only chance and this is why we are staying strong. We are staying together and we are ready for the next push."

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt, a Newsmax contributor who was also on the program said, however, he never believes diplomacy is off the table, but he also thinks Xi's overtures to Zelenskyy "were not honest."

Instead, Holt said that Xi, by contacting Zelenskyy, was trying to "destroy the unity amongst politicians in Ukraine itself, so that they're arguing back and forth."

He added that he does not think Xi's efforts will succeed, but still, he wouldn't be able to interfere if the U.S. State Department and diplomats would take a leadership role in encouraging open-ended discussions about how to get to an off-ramp with the war.

"It does not appear that the logistics are in place for an infinite war, so we have to see how this is going to play out, but it's very dangerous," said Holt.

