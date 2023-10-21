Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Biden Has 'No Plan' to Fund 3-Front War

The Biden administration has "no plan" for funding wars around the world — the war in Ukraine and now the war in Israel and potentially a war in Taiwan — Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

Carter told "Wake Up America" after President Joe Biden on Friday said he sent an "urgent budget request to" Congress to "fund America's national-security needs."

But Carter said the funding request is "not," in his "opinion," a reasonable ask right now.

"If [Biden] combines ... aid to Ukraine with aid to Israel with other monies going to Taiwan, they need to be separate," the congressman said.

"Let's face it," Carter continued, "we've got a lot of people in our conference who, right now, are not comfortable with sending more money to Ukraine.

"We all understand how important it is. We all understand we cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win, but what we don't see in Ukraine is a plan.

"This administration has shown no leadership whatsoever in helping to develop a plan on how we're going to get out of Ukraine; Israel is a different subject altogether."

"All of us want to support Israel," he said. "We want to make sure Israel defends itself and defends its citizens against this terrorist group Hamas. We want to make sure that happens. So to combine these, I think it's somewhat ingenuous on the part of the administration.

"They know that there's problems in Ukraine with the funding there. Yes, it's certainly two separate issues that Congress needs to address as soon as possible."

