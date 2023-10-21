×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | israel | taiwan | war | funding

Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Biden Has 'No Plan' to Fund 3-Front War

By    |   Saturday, 21 October 2023 12:16 PM EDT

The Biden administration has "no plan" for funding wars around the world — the war in Ukraine and now the war in Israel and potentially a war in Taiwan — Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

Carter told "Wake Up America" after President Joe Biden on Friday said he sent an "urgent budget request to" Congress to "fund America's national-security needs."

But Carter said the funding request is "not," in his "opinion," a reasonable ask right now.

"If [Biden] combines ... aid to Ukraine with aid to Israel with other monies going to Taiwan, they need to be separate," the congressman said.

"Let's face it," Carter continued, "we've got a lot of people in our conference who, right now, are not comfortable with sending more money to Ukraine.

"We all understand how important it is. We all understand we cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win, but what we don't see in Ukraine is a plan.

"This administration has shown no leadership whatsoever in helping to develop a plan on how we're going to get out of Ukraine; Israel is a different subject altogether."

"All of us want to support Israel," he said. "We want to make sure Israel defends itself and defends its citizens against this terrorist group Hamas. We want to make sure that happens. So to combine these, I think it's somewhat ingenuous on the part of the administration.

"They know that there's problems in Ukraine with the funding there. Yes, it's certainly two separate issues that Congress needs to address as soon as possible."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Biden administration has "no plan" for funding wars around the world - the war in Ukraine and now the war in Israel and potentially a war in Taiwan - Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax.
ukraine, israel, taiwan, war, funding
304
2023-16-21
Saturday, 21 October 2023 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved