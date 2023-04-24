×
Tags: ukraine | counter offensive | russia

Esper to Newsmax: We're 'Days' Away from Ukraine Counter-Offensive

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 08:37 PM EDT

Former Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, told Newsmax that Ukraine's marshaling of defense capabilities in efforts to launch a counter-offensive on Russia is "days" to "weeks" away.

"Well, look," Esper tells "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" during his appearance, "we are, you know, weeks to maybe even days away from this happening."

"A lot will depend on when they feel confident: they build up sufficient troop strength, and material strength, and heavy vehicles and tanks and fighting vehicles to do that, so I think it's, at worst, a matter of weeks."

The former Defense Secretary goes on to highlight that this counter-offensive operation hinges on success prior to the "NATO meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, [on] July" 1st. "And this is big for military reasons. It's big for political reasons. This has to be successful."

As journalist Glenn Greenwald explains, the revelations in the Pentagon documents paint a different picture than what the Biden administration has told the public about U.S. involvement in Ukraine. The documents, leaked by Teixeira, indicate that the U.S., along with the United Kingdom and Latvia, have sent special forces to Ukraine — a non-NATO ally.

The documents also reveal that, as the nuclear clock ticks closer to midnight, the Biden administration has insisted that there will be no peace negotiations over Ukraine in 2023.

