Ukraine's Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Russia, Get Out of 'Our Territory'

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told Newsmax that her "main response" to Russia's call for a 36-hour cease-fire in observance of Orthodox Christmas was to "get away from our territory."

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Rudik said that "our main response to" the 36-hour cease-fire is "get back to Russia. Get away from our territory. Leave us alone. We did not want you here. Just let us live our lives and continue with our sovereign country.

"And this is what is critical for us," Rudik continued, "and this is why Putin's statements are so drastically wrong: We do not believe any of the word they are saying."

Per NPR, the Kremlin said on Thursday that the cease-fire was to begin at noon on Friday and last until midnight Saturday. Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on Jan. 7.

"Due to the fact that a large number of citizens of the Orthodox faith live in several areas of the conflict zone," the Kremlin said in a statement, "we call on the Ukrainian side to observe a cease-fire and allow them to visit Christmas Eve services, as well as those on the day of the birth of Christ."

Despite Russia's call for a cease-fire, according to Deseret News, the fighting in Ukraine continued.

