Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump's Talks Show 'Leadership at Its Finest'

President Donald Trump's conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on bringing a ceasefire in the war between their two countries shows "American leadership at its finest," Harrison Fields, principal deputy press secretary and special assistant to the president, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"You are bringing two sides to the table, and we're working on negotiations," Fields said on "Wake Up America." "I can't preview any big summits or whatnot, but President Trump wants to make sure that the negotiations are done in good faith, and that both parties agree on what the end goal is. We can't have one side wanting war and the other side wanting peace."

Trump is expected to speak with Zelenskyy on Wednesday to review the conversation he had with Putin.

The Ukrainian president, though, accused Putin of breaking his word to Trump about stopping airstrikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Fields told Newsmax that there is "tremendous progress" being made on both sides.

"War is devastating," he said. "Ask the people in Ukraine. Ask the people in Russia. Ask the people in Israel … President Trump wants to see it end. He's the best peace president we have ever seen."

Fields, meanwhile, maintained that the Trump administration has done "more in eight weeks" than former President Joe Biden was able to accomplish in over three years on Ukraine.

"Here at the White House, President Trump has one sole focus, and that's ending the war, ending the carnage, and he's doing just that," Fields said.

He added that the success is coming because adversaries of the United States fear and respect Trump but "laughed" at Biden.

"[This] is why you're seeing them come to the table in just eight weeks to try to hash out a deal to bring about peace," said Fields. "You're seeing that not just in Eastern Europe, but you're also seeing that in the Middle East. President Trump is the peace president. He wants to see the carnage end."

Americans, he added, "Should be so proud of our commander in chief and his allies who are going in day in and day out fighting for peace … we are ahead [more] than anyone could have expected when it comes to achieving peace."

