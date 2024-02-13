Col. Mills to Newsmax: Ukraine Aid Needs 'Dedicated' Inspector General

Retired Army Col. John Mills told Newsmax on Tuesday that a "dedicated" inspector general must examine the reported $113 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Speaking with "American Agenda" amid the backdrop of the nominal Senate border bill, which directs substantially more aid to Ukraine than the southern border, Mills says, "It's clear this is not about border security."

"The number one concern of the American people at this point in time is border security. So now it's been made patently obvious that it was all a charade, and that's not what's going to happen."

"It's mainly," the colonel continues, "money for Ukraine. They give some to Israel ... There's still no dedicated inspector general for all the Ukraine aid. They kind of played a game and appointed a DoD inspector general and dual-hatted him as both the DoD and Ukraine" IG. "That job is way too big for one person. We need a dedicated IG. And the number one issue is border security, and that's what the American people want, and this is not what they are being given in this bill."

On Sunday night, while millions of Americans were tuned into the Super Bowl, the Senate passed the supplemental spending bill pledging $60 billion of aid to Ukraine. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., stated last week on X that the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the House.

Johnson, during an exchange with New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler, highlighted what many have suspected, that the open border crisis is a play by the Democrat Party to turn non-taxpaying migrants into Democrat voters.

"Everybody wants to know at home, why would they allow this? This is the plan of our friends on this side to turn all the illegals into voters. That's it folks. That's the game. That's why the border's open," Johnson stated.

The House Speaker's comment followed after he pointed to a law approved by the New York City Council allowing illegal migrants to vote. He also pointed out how many other states were promoting similar policies.

