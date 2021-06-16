UFO Filmmaker Corbell to Newsmax: Pentagon Will Reveal 'Uncomfortable Truths'

UFO filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, after releasing a video clip showing radar footage of unidentified flying objects swarming near a Navy ship off the coast of San Diego, tells Newsmax that an upcoming Pentagon investigation report will reveal that more "exotic explanations" must be examined about UFOs.

"The important thing coming out in the report, and they've already said there was a leak in the New York Times, they're going to remove the option of it being some secret U.S. government projects," Corbell told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt. "It leaves us with some uncomfortable truths that these are not ours. Soon we're going to know it's not Russian, it's not Chinese, it's not any foreign nation that is technologically developed as we know it."

In late May, Corbell posted a 46-second video clip on Twitter saying it was taken from the USS Omaha on July 15, 2019, and showed a "significant UFO event series."

Corbell, the editor of "Extraordinary Beliefs," told Schmitt that the Pentagon's report, which is expected by the end of June, is coming at a "historic time" because the government has "told you UFOs are real."

"They fly with impunity through our airspace," he said. "They outmaneuver, outperform our greatest warships and warcraft. The big question is who's operating these unidentified flying objects and what is their intent?"

Corbell said the video clip from the USS Omaha shows the "first time in modern history" where there was radar contact with UFOs

"I was able to obtain and release provide to the American public radar footage of ufos swarming our Navy warships, but I didn't just release radar data," he said. "This correlates with the other videos that released from the same incident in 2019, such as this video ... you see this thing go into the water now. No tail, no wings, no control surfaces. No modern propulsion as we know it. This is a spherical UFO that descends into the water without destruction."

Corbell also discussed the first clip he released, along with his "mentor in journalism George Knapp," from the USS Russell, showing it being "swarmed from pyramid-shaped UFOs" that were going along with the warship.

"All of these events were happening at the same time," said Corbell. "We're talking upwards of 50 to 100 unidentified contacts that were again swarming our Navy warships with impunity. this is something about ufo's is that they can traverse our most restricted airspace unimpeded. They can just go wherever they want...this is something that we need to look into from a national defense standpoint."

Corbell added that the "hard questions" must be asked about who is operating the flying objects.

"We need to start asking the hard questions and eradicating the stigma associated with these because they're right in front of your eyes," he said.

