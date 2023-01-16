Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Govt Covering Up Past UFO Finds

The U.S. government is "covering up" the truth about Unidentified Flying Objects, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday, saying sightings are even written down in the Bible.

"First chapter of Ezekiel: It pretty much describes what you would call a modern-day UFO," Burchett told "American Agenda." "You look at all organized religions that we recognize in the world today from the Muslims, the Hindus, they've described something that we would consider a UFO."

Burchett said the government has been covering up what has been discovered regarding UFOs, including the famous story of Roswell, New Mexico, where alien spacecraft allegedly crashed in 1947.

"I think they're hiding former crash sites," he said. "You should go back to Roswell, New Mexico. In 1947, there was a craft, two crafts apparently, that I've been told had a midair collision. They immediately put a press release out that said 'Saucer Recovered.'

"[The] headline Saucer Recovered across the country. The next day, they said, 'Oh, wait. No, it was a weather balloon,' and that's just totally bogus. They had something. I think they got it. They wanted to get it under wraps before the Russians or anybody else could get a get a taste of it."

Burchett said a recent government report found increased UFO activity, or now called "unidentified aerial phenomena" [UAP] sightings in strategic airspaces.

The 2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published Jan. 12., said there have been 247 new reported sightings in addition to the 144 reports accumulated during the first 17 years the office took the reports, and a further 119 reports since the initial assessment period, totaling 510 reports as of August 2022.

"UAP events continue to occur in restrictive or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for safety of flight or adversary collection activity," the report said. "The [Intelligence Community] will continue to investigate any evidence of possible foreign government involvement in UAP events."

Burchett said the new sightings are coming from the "best trained pilots."

"We've had Navy pilots that describe aerial phenomena that are not – there's no way they have any bearing on anything we're doing now – we don't have the technology and these guys are the best trained pilots in the world," Burchett concluded. "The whole thing is bogus. They've covered it up from day one, and they continue to cover it up."

