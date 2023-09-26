Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden Using UAW for Photo op

President Joe Biden appears to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth while picketing with United Auto Workers and simultaneously promoting policies killing their industry, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Pondering why Biden attended the UAW picket line in Michigan on Tuesday, Johnson tells "Eric Bolling The Balance," the president "realizes that his policies are going to be putting a lot of those union workers out of work. And so maybe this is just a way to ... let them be ... props in a photo op for him — like that's showing some real solidarity."

"But union workers have to understand," Johnson continued, that "Bidenomics ... is responsible for the fact that a dollar they held at the start of the Biden administration is only worth 85 cents; that his green-new-deal-energy-boondoggles are literally going to put a lot of them out of work."

In August 2021, as part of the Biden administration's efforts to deliver on its Build Back Better initiative, the White House posted a "fact sheet" announcing a "target of 50%" of all cars sold by 2030 to be Electric Vehicles (EVs).

At the time, the White House touted the plan as a win-win for union workers and car manufacturers alike.

"That is why today," the White House wrote two years ago, "American automakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW), will stand with President [Joe] Biden at the White House with aligned ambition: supporting the president's Build Back Better agenda and the automakers' need to invest in and grow good-paying union jobs in the United States."

Cut to midsummer last year, when inflation was running high, the Biden administration introduced the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite its name, the hundred-page bill came in under the camouflage of the administration's promise to rectify uncontrolled inflation. But riddled throughout the bill were calls to reduce "greenhouse" emissions and a provision for a new "clean vehicle credit," which defines purchasing a car that utilizes a "qualified plug-in electric drive motor."

But, according to reports, some automakers are losing huge sums trying to sell EVs.

