Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Border Crisis 'Embarrassing'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., doesn't believe that words like "chaos" or "disaster" do enough justice, when describing the Biden administration's lax attitude toward patrolling the United States-Mexico border.

"It's not just a disaster down there, it's a crisis. Day by day, and I've been down there several times. It's embarrassing what this country is going through right now because of this administration," Tuberville told Newsmax on Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Tuberville and other congressional Republicans have introduced the Border Security and Safety Act, which, in a nutshell, gives Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas full responsibility to secure the southern border.

At the same time, as Tuberville notes, this bill also puts full accountability onto Mayorkas' office.

"If you don't do your job, then that [American border] state has the right to do whatever it takes to make sure it's safe at its borders," explained Tuberville. "No matter what state it is."

When the Democrats controlled the White House, House, and Senate, prior to January, Secretary Mayorkas didn't have any accountability for his job, reasoned Tuberville.

But now, the Border Security and Safety Act would eliminate any excuses which typically accompany poor border leadership.

The legislation "puts accountability on Mayorkas. He's a liar. He's been lying ever since he's been in there [as DHS secretary]," said Tuberville, while adding that "somebody's controlling him, and he doesn't have control of this situation, obviously because no sane person could put the American people through something like this."

During his interview, Tuberville also said the current border "crisis" is probably at its "most critical" juncture in American history.

It's more than anyone has "ever had to go through. Our kids and grandkids are going have to go through this. This is a disaster in the making every day," said Tuberville. "[Mayorkas] can't be running the show ... somebody has to be doing this behind the scenes. He's got the responsibility ... and he'll get the blame," if this crisis continues.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!