Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: WH Still Ignoring 'Humanitarian Crisis' at Border

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said that he and 23 other Texas-based lawmakers will roll out a plan for monitoring the United States-Mexico border in January, coinciding with the Republicans taking over the House chamber.

And it couldn't come at a more pressing time, according to Nehls, given next week's expiration of the Title 42 health order and the Newsmax TV reports of more than 500,000 illegal crossings occurring at the southern border since October.

America has a president in Joe Biden "who started inviting [migrants] into this country, even before he was inaugurated [January 2021]," Nehls told Newsmax on Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

It's not just Central American migrants, "but people from across the globe have been invited in. It's a humanitarian crisis," said Nehls, while adding that President Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been "almost criminal" with their lack of interest in securing the southern border.

Their border policies "are putting America last," said Nehls, while teasing that Mayorkas' so-called "negligence" could merit impeachment when a new Congress convenes in 2023.

Nehls would also like Title 42 — a Trump-era health order which prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the United States-Mexico border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to remain intact, via congressional action.

Especially with the Biden administration still sending mixed signals to American citizens, on whether the country remains mired in a "pandemic" phase.

Outgoing White House chief epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci recently "said that Americans have 'mandate fatigue.' No, what I have is Fauci Fatigue," quipped Nehls.

The Texas congressman reasoned the White House wants to drop Title 42 at the border, but also prefers that Americans live in fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Nehls' perspective, it reeks of blatant hypocrisy.

"I've been flying lately and noticed some people masking more [on flights]," said Nehls. "For some people, I can see how that would be an excuse not to visit the parents, or go to grandma and grandpa's house for Christmas because maybe you can't afford the ham or turkey ... in Joe Biden's inflation."

