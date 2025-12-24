Border Patrol Chief Banks to Newsmax: Agents to Remain in Chicago

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks told Newsmax that his agency's personnel will remain in Chicago, and rejected Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's claims that agents have been harassing the city's residents.

"CBP is not leaving Chicago," Banks said Wednesday on "National Report." "We're not leaving Illinois. We will not be run out of any city."

Questions about CBP rose after the agency's Chicago commander, Greg Bovino, had left the city in recent weeks to head up deportation exercises in New Orleans, Charlotte, and other locations.

Bovino had been leading President Donald Trump's aggressive Chicago crackdown since September, but some had said Operation Midway Blitz was over with him leaving until his return last week, while reports have stated he'll be leaving to conduct other enforcement activities in other states.

Banks declined to preview specific targets or identify future locations before operations begin, but he emphasized that Border Patrol has the authority to operate nationwide.

"The United States Border Patrol is exactly that. We're the United States Border Patrol, and we will go anywhere in the United States and arrest those in this country illegally," Banks said. "There's no such thing as sanctuary from immigration laws."

Banks called it "absurd" that Pritzker has blasted federal immigration operations and accused agents of harassing local communities. Banks called those claims inaccurate and said politics should not be injected into law enforcement operations.

"It's absurd that an elected governor would stand up and tout flat-out lies against federal agents that are out there enforcing the law," Banks said.

Banks said crime has declined in areas where federal operations have been conducted, and he described ongoing actions as focused on people in the country illegally with criminal histories.

Banks pointed to a recent enforcement effort he said targeted criminals in the United States illegally, describing it as a success and signaling additional operations ahead.

"This is an operation that was targeting at those who are criminally in the country illegally," Banks said. "Anyone who's going to go out and be a sexual predator cannot remain on the streets of America."

Banks also highlighted what he described as a major shift at the southern border, saying the agency has released "zero" illegal immigrants into the U.S. for the past six months.

Banks credited enforcement posture under Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying they have enabled agents to do their jobs "without a single change in law."

Banks said illegal crossings have fallen to levels he characterized as historic lows, citing days with "as low as 116 crossings" in a single day compared with far higher numbers during the previous administration.

Banks blamed the increase on policies by former President Joe Biden.

"When people know that if they cross the border illegally, they're going to be apprehended, prosecuted, and returned back to their country, they stop coming," Banks said.

With border activity down, Banks said the agency has more capacity to expand interior enforcement and focus on cartels and other high-priority targets.

He described an operational approach he called "gain, maintain, and expand," with the goal of maintaining border control while shifting personnel and resources into the interior of the country.

Banks said the message to those in the country illegally is to leave voluntarily if possible.

"If you're in this country legally, you should take advantage of the many opportunities that the U.S. government is providing you to self-deport," he said, adding that those who do not leave should expect to be found and removed.

He also warned that rhetoric about federal agents "kidnapping" or "disappearing" people can encourage confrontations and expose individuals to federal charges if they interfere with enforcement actions.

Banks said the agency will continue its work "every day in any city," regardless of whether jurisdictions label themselves sanctuary cities.

