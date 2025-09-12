Mike Tyson to Newsmax: 'Return of the Mike' Tour Begins

Boxing great Mike Tyson is stepping back into the spotlight with his one-man show "Return of the Mike," while also hinting at his highly anticipated match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson appeared Friday on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to discuss his new one-man show and to share thoughts on life inside and outside the ring.

Tyson said the show offers a deeper look at his journey, including his comeback fights later in life. "This one's going to be, like, some more insight on my life, you know, thinking about, you know, by the time this is over, I would have had three fights in my 50s. And so we're talking about that during the show as well, and other stuff. You know, my lawsuits, of course, and everything," he said.

The tour is scheduled to hit Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Atlantic City, with one performance being filmed for television. "I'm not going to say I don't know what network, but we're discussing. I'm sure the one we're filming in Florida is going to be for a network. I'm not sure which one it is at this moment," Tyson explained.

Part of the show will focus on "celebrity mishaps." Tyson described them as "some celebrity altercations that you might find probably funny."

Though still recognized everywhere he goes, Tyson admitted that he sometimes wants to be left alone in public. "Sometimes I just won't tolerate some of the nonsense. And I want to eat my food that particular moment. And I don't have time to sign autographs or take pictures," he said.

When asked about his podcast, Tyson said he is considering relaunching it with a new focus. "I wanted to go a more political direction and talk to most of the politicians and the do-gooders and the money-makers and the shakers in our community," he said, adding that "anybody is welcome."

Tyson credited his wife with shaping the new show. "She writes the shows. Believe it or not, this is her. It's her direction. But my kind of sense of humor. I'm taking over her sense of humor and making it my own," he said. Tyson added, "Absolutely. I have a taskmaster as a wife. As far as being a director and having me do this stuff."

As the conversation turned to his upcoming fight with Mayweather, Tyson kept it brief but direct. "You're in a lot of trouble, young man," he said with a grin.

Tyson's last fight took place in November 2024 against Jake Paul, who admitted he only intended to "hurt Tyson a little bit" in their controversial matchup. Paul, 27, won on points after eight two-minute rounds, with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. This was Tyson's first official bout since retiring in 2005, though he boxed Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition.

The second installment of Tyson's stage career promises more stories, humor and raw reflections, all while he prepares for another show in the ring.

