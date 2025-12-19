Tyler Bowyer to Newsmax: TPA Expands Campus Events After Charlie Kirk's Killing

Turning Point Action leaders said Friday they are moving ahead with expanded campus events and voter registration efforts after the shooting death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, while spotlighting a high-profile endorsement of Vice President JD Vance for a potential 2028 presidential run.

Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, discussed the group’s plans in an interview with “Wake Up America” that aired during AmericaFest, the organization’s annual conference that opened Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center and runs through Sunday.

“I should note JD hasn’t even announced that he’s running yet, technically, but he’s getting the endorsement,” Bowyer said, calling the backing a “major boost” because of the group’s ability to mobilize young activists and volunteers.

The endorsement came from Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, who has taken a leading role in the organization since his death. In remarks to attendees, she told the crowd the group would work to elect Vance president in 2028, framing the effort as part of sustaining her husband’s political legacy.

AmericaFest is the first such gathering since Charlie Kirk was killed Sept. 10 in a shooting during a campus appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The FBI has said it is investigating the fatal shooting and that a suspect is in custody.

Erika Kirk also announced that Charlie Kirk’s signature campus events would continue. Bowyer said conservative speakers and organizers have stepped in to keep the programming going, describing it as central to the group’s strategy of recruiting new supporters.

“Part of the thing that Charlie was so good at was attracting new people and interested people to show up,” Bowyer said on Newsmax, adding that the effort relied not only on Kirk’s personality but on what he called an openness for dialogue.

“No one’s ever going to be able to replace Charlie,” he said, but he added that the organization intends to fill “the gap and the void” by continuing campus engagement.

Security concerns have intensified for political events on campuses nationwide, and the interview raised questions about member safety.

Bowyer did not describe specific security measures but said the group believes it can continue organizing while encouraging more people to participate.

Turning Point leaders have pointed to a surge in sign-ups since Charlie Kirk’s death. Erika Kirk told the crowd that more than 140,000 students requested to get involved after the shooting, with more than 1 million total students involved.

Bowyer said the organization’s approach has not changed, arguing the difference is greater visibility and scale.

“Nothing is different programmatically,” Bowyer said, describing Turning Point’s high school, college and community efforts as continuing “just as it was” but expanded.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, Bowyer said Turning Point Action is prioritizing voter registration and turnout work, including efforts he said were underway across the country in the days leading up to AmericaFest.

He said the organization is targeting new and first-time voters, particularly in competitive states, as Republicans look to protect their governing agenda under President Donald Trump.

“We’re continuing that effort every single day, getting ready for the midterms,” Bowyer said.

