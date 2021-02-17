Trump: 'I Wanted to Be Somewhat Quiet'

Former President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV said he has had to resist the urge to speak out while the Biden administration gets off the ground.

"I really wanted to be somewhat quiet," Trump told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "It hasn't been that quiet, frankly, but I wanted to be somewhat quiet."

It has been customary the former U.S. president allow the new administration some time and space to get going before levying criticism, something former President Barack Obama ultimately went back on as well.

Kelly referred to the fact it is not necessarily in Trump's nature to remain quiet as his foreign policy achievements are unraveled by the Biden administration, particularly with respect to China and Iran – two prime rivals.

Trump, though, has received a lifetime ban on Twitter.

"I understand on Twitter, it's become very boring and millions of people are leaving," Trump told host Greg Kelly. "They're leaving it because it's not the same, and I can understand that."

Trump fueled talk about potentially starting his own social media platform to support the views of his 75 million voters.

"We were being really harassed on Twitter," Trump said. "They were putting up all sorts of flags. They were flagging almost anything you see, everything I was saying was being flagged. It's just disgraceful.

"And you have other foreign countries saying the worst things possible and they don't do anything about it.

"It's become very boring. We don't want to go back to Twitter."