Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Twitter Unlikely to Take Musk to Court

Devin Nunes, the CEO of former President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, told Newsmax on Monday that Twitter is unlikely to follow through on its rhetoric about taking its prospective buyer, Elon Musk, to court.

"I think that Twitter is a house of cards. I doubt very much that they're going to take Elon Musk to court; the discovery would be really, really, ugly because if they are, in fact, throwing up ads like you know to people that are actually bots and spam accounts, I think Twitter could have some additional issues that they could be liable for," Nunes said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

While the outlook on whether Musk will meet Twitter in court is unclear as of Monday, on Sunday, the SpaceX CEO tweeted a meme of himself laughing at the statements: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court."

He tweeted again later, only this time with a picture of Chuck Norris sitting behind a chess board with one white pawn against a full black lineup.

"Chuckmate," Musk commented on his own tweet.

According to the New York Post, following the news over of Musk pulling out of his deal, the termination of the $44 billion acquisition could prompt an exodus of the social media platform's employees.

