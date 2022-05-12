Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Inmates Were Running Asylum at Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Thursday that changes at the social media giant Twitter should have happened ages ago, and that ''the inmates were running the asylum for a long time.''

''I think there's people that probably believe in free speech still in America, even some of those on the left, which I, you know, I imagine certainly [former Twitter CEO Jack] Dorsey is, but … you could still believe in free speech.

''I wish it would have happened sooner, but I think at Twitter, the inmates were running the asylum for a long time,'' former President Donald Trump's eldest son said on ''Eric Bolling The Balance'' after Elon Musk announced plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

''Even if you were the No. 1 guy, even if you were the founder, it didn't matter, you have 30,000 employees that are all activist leftists, that's why my father founded Truth Social. It's a response to the censorship that we've been seeing.''

Twitter last month agreed to sell the company to Musk outright, but the deal has yet to go through, as Musk is reportedly still seeking equity from co-investors.

Donald Trump Jr. said he wasn't sure whether his father would rejoin Twitter, and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News on Tuesday that while the former president is "very supportive" of Musk's purchase of the company, he does not intend to rejoin the social media platform.

"I think there's an important point here that is lost on people," Nunes told Fox. "Truth Social is wide open right now in the Apple app store. You don't have to ask anyone's opinion. There's no Big Tech tyrant that can cancel you. You don't have to go to a billionaire to ask permission. You're let on, Democrat, Republican, whoever you are. And we're not going to censor you for political speech.''

Donald Trump Jr. said the potential acquisition is causing the left to ''go crazy because there may be a chance that some of the social media platforms aren't like 99.9% biased towards the left.

''The notion that they could be on a level playing field is driving these people insane,'' he added. ''It's absolutely amazing, but it's why I got on Truth Social. I'm spending a lot of time over there.''

