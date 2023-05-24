×
Tags: twitter | desantis | perry

Rick Perry to Newsmax: DeSantis' Twitter Announcement 'Pretty Hip'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 02:18 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce Wednesday on Twitter that he will run for president in 2024, an approach former Texas Gov. Rick Perry says is "pretty hip."

"I think it's a really interesting idea. I think he's reaching out to the younger voter. I think it's a pretty hip way to do it," Perry said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"It's getting a lot of buzz. We're talking about it right now and a lot of people across the country are talking about it. Social media has really changed the way we do a lot of different things. I've got to give him a checkmark for a very unique way to roll out the campaign, so to speak.

"With that said, the more the merrier" in the 2024 GOP primary, Perry added. "The way I look at it, I think we need to have a good, engaged, positive, forward-looking conversation in this country on what the future of America looks like."

DeSantis will declare that he's a candidate for president Wednesday at 6 p.m. E.T. during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter.

DeSantis will also file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, which officially launches his campaign.

