In the 10th edition of the Twitter Files, internal company communications show the social media giant took orders from government agencies to block and censor COVID-19 information that was many times true but did not align with the government's messaging, Newsmax correspondent Christian Thompson reports Monday's "John Bachman Now."

Christina Thompson, Miss Virginia 2021, is a Newsmax news correspondent based in New York City.