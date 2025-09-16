TPUSA Leader to Newsmax: 'By Killing 1,' Left 'Created Thousands'

Turning Point USA St. Mary's College Chapter President Macy Gunnell told Newsmax that the murder of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has sparked a groundswell of reactions.

Gunnell told "National Report" on Tuesday, "What the left doesn't understand is that by killing one, they created thousands."

Turning Point USA reported to Newsmax on Monday that since Kirk's fatal shooting last week at a Utah campus speaking event, more than 32,000 requests for new college and high school chapters have been submitted.

Gunnell said no one can imagine the resulting impact. "There are thousands upon thousands of students across the nation, yes, devastated, absolutely. But we are turning this devastation and this heartbreak into energy, into passion, and into activism."

She said Kirk created more than a movement supporting conservative policies and Christianity. "We are not gonna let his legacy die with him. We are gonna continue the fight for truth because he led with an insane passion for truth."

Gunnell said Kirk's leadership and passion for his efforts on behalf of a well-managed nation have paved the way for thousands more just like him. "He showed us exactly what we have to do to carry on his legacy, and that's exactly what we're gonna do all across the nation."

Charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson are expected before his first court appearance since being accused last week of killing Kirk, a conservative leader known for his role in mobilizing young conservatives and supporting President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign.

FBI Director Kash Patel relayed during a Tuesday congressional hearing that Robinson's father was instrumental in the alleged killer's arrest.

