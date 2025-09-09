Ecanow to Newsmax: Hamas Leaders in Turkey 'Should Be on Alert'

Israel's strike on Doha targeting Hamas officials should serve as a warning to the terrorist organization's leaders in Turkey and elsewhere as well, according to Natalie Ecanow, a Middle East research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, speaking on Newsmax Tuesday.

"The Hamas leaders in Turkey really should be put on alert that they too could be next, as could members of Iranian proxies living abroad in other countries, like the Houthis in Oman or elsewhere," Ecanow told Newsmax's "National Report."

Her comments came after Israel confirmed that it was taking responsibility for the strike, which was aimed at Hamas leaders who were gathered to discuss a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal.

The "Day of Judgment" operation was the first known military action inside Qatar's borders.

"The significance of this strike really can't be overstated, almost regardless of which Hamas leaders were or were not eliminated," Ecanow said. "We're still waiting on confirmation on who exactly was killed or was not killed today."

The strike, she added, was a "really significant move and a break from past Israeli action."

Meanwhile, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, also on the program, said that the Trump administration was informed, but did not take a direct role in the airstrikes.

"The people of Qatar are very sensitive to the fact that the U.S. military is in their country, and it is very unlikely that we would take a direct role in a strike that would happen in the middle of their nation because of our relationship with Qatar in general," Gaub said.

He added that Hamas has long been sheltered inside Qatar.

"We know that Hamas has been harbored much like fugitives in many ways inside Qatar, and I'm not surprised at all that Israel would take this next step to continue to eliminate the leadership," Gaub said. "Israel was solely responsible, and I think that's probably an accurate statement."

