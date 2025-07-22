Gabbard to Newsmax: Proof Coming to Refute Obama's 'Coup' Denial

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Newsmax that more documents will be released Wednesday that directly refute a statement issued earlier Tuesday by former President Barack Obama's camp denying his role in an alleged coup attempt against President Donald Trump.

Gabbard joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Tuesday, days after first announcing that she had provided the Department of Justice with "overwhelming evidence" that Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for a "yearslong" Russia-connected "coup" against Trump.

The smoking gun, Gabbard argues, was a Dec. 9, 2016, meeting at the White House with several top National Security Council principals, the result of which created a new assessment "per the President's request" to detail "the tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election."

A spokesperson for Obama on Tuesday called the accusation "outrageous," adding that "nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

Gabbard said that statement will be refuted in the coming hours.

"We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will refute that statement," Gabbard said. "And we will be pulling a whole host of statements that were made by the Obama administration, by Hillary Clinton, by senior Democrat officials, by their friends in the media that state over and over again after this January 2017 manufactured intelligence document was created that repeat the narrative" that Russia aided Trump in the 2016 election.

Examples include: "Obama's CIA director John Brennan says there is strong consensus among us to support the CIA claim Russian hackers aided Donald Trump's election; Hillary Clinton said, 'I would be president if not for the Russian hackers supporting Donald Trump,'" Gabbard said.

"There is a vast body of evidence and intelligence that debunks and refutes this statement you've just read and others coming from some of the Democrat leaders in Congress today," Gabbard added.

Since Friday's announcement, Gabbard told host Rob Schmitt that whistleblowers "are now coming forward who say they have new information that is related to what occurred during this period of time."

And while Gabbard deferred to the Department of Justice on the "legal path forward," she made clear how "essential" it is to hold people accountable.

"So the legal path forward will be up to the Department of Justice to determine. However, I will say how essential it is as an American that we hold people accountable, no matter how powerful they are, no matter what position they have held," she said. "It is essential that for the future of our nation and our democratic republic, that accountability must occur."

