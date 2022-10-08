Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: Whitmer's Failures Creating Crisis in Michigan

Tudor Dixon, the GOP candidate for governor in Michigan, Saturday on Newsmax spoke out about the crisis situations that are facing voters in her state and said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's failures are pushing voters to want a change.

"The latest polling from Trafalgar has us less than 6 points apart right now," Dixon said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "Inflation is so high; but in Michigan, we have higher gas prices than almost any other state. We've got a crisis going on with two refineries down in the Midwest. The governor has not commented on this."

Further, the education system in the state is in trouble after Whitmer's "cruel" COVID lockdowns, said Dixon.

"She kept our kids out of school for almost two years, so our students are incredibly behind," she said. "We just got our test scores back from spring; and our third graders failed at a nearly 60% rate across the state, failing reading and writing. We need to get our kids back on track."

Dixon said her campaign has come out with a tutoring plan for each child that would be financed by money the state got for COVID; and just after that was announced, Whitmer also announced a tutoring plan.

"It's October, and we've seen nothing," Dixon said. "Our kids are still struggling. Our classroom sizes are large without assistance in there, and we need to get into those schools and get the kids back on track to plan. She would have put it forward already."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party "has spent $23 million" on Whitmer's campaign, Dixon said, but "she's spending the money for me."

"We go into gas stations; we go into the grocery store; and people stop me and say, 'I'm voting for you,'" said Dixon. "We need a change."

Dixon, an executive at the former Michigan Steel from 2002 to 2009, on Saturday also spoke out about the decline of industry in the state, complaining that there are "too many regulations" that are forcing businesses to leave.

"We've proposed reducing regulations by 40% in the first four years of our administration," she said. "If you're a manufacturer or if you're in the agriculture industry, including fertilizer, everything has gone up. It continues to go up as gas prices rise."

Dixon is also a breast cancer survivor, and on Saturday she spoke out about how the hospital system in her state is struggling after the effects of the COVID pandemic.

"I was 38 when I was diagnosed. So when you get that diagnosis, you immediately think, Gosh, you know, my kids won't remember me. What will be? And we battled through it," she said. "I had great doctors."

But now, medical professionals in the state need support, she said.

"We have to come back to a place where we're bringing in nurses and doctors, and we're supporting our healthcare system," she said.

Dixon also spoke out about Whitmer's implementation of implicit bias training during COVID.

"She claimed we had people dying because we had nurses and doctors who were looking at them from a biased perspective," said Dixon. "Our nurses and doctors are disgusted by this. They say, 'I don't look at a patient any differently than the next.' So now we've had people leave because every two years they have to take this implicit bias training."