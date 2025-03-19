Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: People Are 'Running Away From Democrats'

Podcast host Tudor Dixon told Newsmax on Wednesday that the current trend of liberal politicians celebrating the drastic decline in Tesla stock is "why people are running toward President Trump and away from the Democrats."

Host Rob Schmitt played a clip of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., at a Wisconsin town hall mocking the decline of the eclectic car company and its CEO Elon Musk. "On the iPhone, they've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day: 225 and dropping!" Walz said to a clapping audience. Dixon was stunned that the former vice presidential candidate would cheer for an American company to fail.

"I mean, this is the man who wanted to be vice president of the United States, attacking a business that employs tens of thousands of people. Could you imagine a president or a vice president of the United States attacking an American business at a time when we absolutely need automakers? I come from the state of Michigan. Automakers are critical. And here you have someone in a position of power. Thank goodness he's not in a position of more power out there mocking an American company," she said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Dixon, who ran for governor of Michigan in 2022, called the behavior of Walz "disgusting." She added: It's exactly why their party right now is at a 27% favorable rate, and people are running to President Trump and away from the Democrats."

