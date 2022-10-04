Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: Michigan's 'Quiet Republicans' Can Bring Victory

Noting a discrepancy among polling results in the Michigan gubernatorial race, GOP nominee Tudor Dixon tells Newsmax there are "quiet Republicans out there" who know another term for Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would be "devastating."

"If we have another four years of Gretchen Whitmer, it will be devastating," Dixon told Tuesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino, pointing to The Trafalgar Group poll Sept. 30 that had Dixon trailing by mere points outside the margin of error.

"We trust what they do over at the Trafalgar polling group. We understand that they know how to find those quiet Republicans, and we know those quiet Republicans are out there."

Dixon touted her positions on crime, the economy, parental rights in education, and damage done during Whitmer's COVID-19 shutdowns on business, including holding children outside of schools and Whitmer advocating for teaching inappropriate sex and gender indoctrination.

"It should be the basics reading, writing and math, get the sex and gender talk out of our schools," Dixon, emphatically endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said. "We want to protect our kids. It's got to be first and foremost, but we know Gretchen Whitmer won't."

As far as making up the ground in the final weeks before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 midterm, Dixon said the silent minority is ready and willing to rise up against Democrats in the key battleground state of Michigan.

"I have had so many people come and whisper in my ear: 'I'm voting for you,'" Dixon told Pellegrino. "I've been telling that story around the state and now I have people coming up to me after we have rallies, and we have events, saying, 'I'm not going to whisper anymore: I'm voting for you.'

"So as long as we all stick together and we are strong together, I believe we will be a mighty force in November."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!