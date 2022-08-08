Mich. Candidate Dixon to Newsmax: State's Education Crisis Must Be Solved

Michigan has had a "slow-moving crisis in education for years," even without the pandemic shutdowns that kept children out of school and learning for too long, and Tudor Dixon, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, said on Newsmax Monday she plans to change that if elected in November.

"We're 38th in the nation, and if you look at the data, especially after COVID, it shows that we'll be in the bottom five states in the nation by 2030," Dixon said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So when we talk to parents about bringing back great education, making sure that there's no wrong path for any child in the state of Michigan, that is very well-received."

The state's schools recently got their literacy exams back from last year and learned that 50% of third-graders failed the testing, which Dixon called "devastating."

"People should be reminded that [Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer had the opportunity to pass a bill and to sign a bill that was passed in the Legislature that would have provided reading and scholarships to all of our students because our Legislature understood Michigan was out of school more than almost any other state," said Dixon.

"Our kids needed help to catch up, and Gretchen Whitmer vetoed that bill. Those literacy exams directly correlate to the fact that this governor was refusing to allow students to have any type of aid to catch up."

Dixon said that if she is elected governor, she will want the state to have an education system in which parents are involved.

"We're in such a good place because, after COVID, parents are very involved in their [children's] education in ways that we haven't seen parents involved in many years," said Dixon. "We also want parents to have education freedom. We want parents to be able to choose what's best for their child."

Dixon said she's also calling for a tutoring program to get the state's children back up to speed, in all subjects, "and then we're going to have a chat. We're going to have education freedom so that we are funding students and not systems."

The nominee also said that her administration will focus attention on the state's businesses, including reducing regulations that are hindering them.

"We're going to have a government that is friendly to our job creators and helps them to expand helping them to prosper," said Dixon. "Right now, we have a government that attacks our businesses. That's going to change with the Dixon administration."

