Tudor Dixon to Newsmax: Blame Whitmer for Education, Crime Woes

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon chided her opponent in the race, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for Whitmer's role in overseeing a decline in the state’s schools, as well as a rise in crime, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that Whitmer is ignoring these crucial issues.

Dixon told "Wake Up America" that she has called for the resignation of the state superintendent, accusing the top school official of introducing LGBTQ training material to instruct teachers to hide information from their parents.

Dixon call this a "new level of extreme," where even if the child is considered suicidal, the teachers are told, through this training, not to talk to parents.

Dixon, a Republican candidate, said Whitmer has not commented on the issue of the LGBTQ training or the decline in the educational level of Michigan schools, stressing that the state has now tumbled to the bottom five places in the nation in the level of basic skills for its pupils.

Dixon accused the media of letting Whitmer off the hook by ignoring her failures in education and public safety.

Dixon said Whitmer has emboldened the criminal elements through her policies, "and the numbers show that, because crime rates are rising through the roof in the state of Michigan."

Dixon said that to combat this trend, she is introducing a $1 billion "Building a Safer State" strategy, which aims to increase law enforcement recruitment and retainment.

She said police officers are resigning because they feel like they are not respected or supported by the government. Her plan includes offering officers incentives to convince them to come to Michigan and that they would also have the support and equipment they need to do their jobs properly.

According to a Trafalgar Group survey released late last month, Dixon has narrowed Whitmer's lead in the race to 4 percentage points.

Whitmer receives the backing of 49.4% of likely voters in Michigan, while 45.3% would choose Dixon.