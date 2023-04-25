Lara Trump to Newsmax: Tucker Will Remain Strong

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' biggest star who was unexpectedly fired Monday morning, will land on his feet wherever he goes next, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, tells Newsmax.

"I think a lot of us were shocked to see, obviously, what happened with Tucker and you know, without being in the room when the decision was made, I guess it's hard to really fully weigh in on it," she said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Carlson had been the center of attention over emails subpoenaed in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox in which he was critical of Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell yet repeated their words without criticism on air. He also said he hates Donald Trump "passionately" despite praising him on his show.

"It was really crazy to see what happened to Tucker. But I think the great news for him is he has made himself such a strong leader and a name in the conservative movement, and I think no matter where he goes, he will be successful," Trump added. "He'll have an audience that, of course, follows him, and I think maybe the only person, Rob, who was more upset to see Tucker leave Fox yesterday, aside from Tucker Carlson was, of course, Don Lemon."

About a half hour after the news of Carlson's firing was announced, CNN made a similar announcement that Lemon, who had spent 17 years at the channel as one of its most liberal hosts, had been fired.

"Who thought [Lemon] would get all the headlines yesterday?" Trump said. "But of course, a lot of us were more concerned with what was happening with Fox."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!