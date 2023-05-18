×
Ex-Fox News Chief's Widow to Newsmax: Roger Ailes Wouldn't Have Fired Tucker

Thursday, 18 May 2023 10:46 PM EDT

Roger Ailes, who established Fox News Channel as a leader in conservative broadcasting, would never have fired host Tucker Carlson, Ailes' widow, Elizabeth Ailes, tells Newsmax.

Elizabeth Ailes tweeted earlier this week that it took her husband 20 years to build Fox into a powerhouse, while it took owner Rupert Murdoch and his sons only six years to cause havoc there.

"It did take Roger 20 years to build the channel, and he never once had his hand off the wheel," she said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance" "He had his 8 o'clock call, his 2:30 meeting, and he was always in touch even on a rare day that he might take a day off."

Roger Ailes, rather than firing Carlson, would have been involved in how Carlson "was positioning his shows," she said, "just as he was with Bill O'Reilly whenever there was something controversial or something big came up. He was always very much in touch with the talent, never telling them what to do or how to say something, but rather how to keep everybody in their lane, if you will."

Elizabeth Ailes said she has spoken with Carlson "a few times" since his ouster at Fox, which has driven many viewers away from Fox and to competing conservative news outlets, particularly Newsmax.

Carlson has given no indication of his future plans, she said, but she has tried to give him "insight into what I think is going to happen next because not many people have survived the attacks that the Murdochs unleash on those that once brought them great fame and fortune."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


