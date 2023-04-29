Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Puppeteer Found His Puppet Escaped'

The mainstream media now includes Fox News, which "has been moving to become establishment media," according to Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, and host Dick Morris says the ouster of Tucker Carlson was an attempt to retake slipping control of messaging.

"We'll talk about how the deep state now is nakedly aggressive, and it's so obvious for everyone," Morris told "Saturday Report," previewing his Saturday night program "Dick Morris Democracy."

"We'll talk about why they got rid of Carlson — nothing to do with popularity or with money. It has to do with power and the fact that [former President Donald] Trump wouldn't submit to his control.

"The puppeteer found that his puppet had escaped."

Ruddy has welcomed the disenfranchised Fox News viewers to Newsmax, issuing a statement after Carlson's ouster Monday.

"For a while, Fox News has been moving to become establishment media, and Tucker Carlson's removal is a big milestone in that effort," Ruddy's statement read. "Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax, and this will only fuel that trend."

Morris tied the Carlson firing into the news earlier this month of the Manhattan district Aattorney arraigning Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, saying both cases show how the deep state, with ties to "establishment media," is trying desperately to retake control of the narratives in America.

"Well, I personally think you have to view it in the context of two events that took place over a two-week period — that together, while they don't seem to be related, together they demonstrated the power of the deep state in a naked, vicious, raw fashion. That drove people crazy and drove them to switch and to act," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"The first, of course, was the firing of Tucker Carlson. It showed how the deep state tries to control the media and even at the price of losing their most popular, most profitable commentator. Fox News was willing to fire him just so that they can maintain control.

"The other event was the arrest of Donald Trump. That showed the deep state at its most vile, most rigorous tyranny. Here they took a former president of the United States and fingerprinted him and arrested him and arraigned him in front of the magistrate."

Both backfired on the deep state attempts to defeat Trump, according to Morris.

"And those two events were both met by massive backlash in the polling," he continued. "Nielsen reported that Fox News lost over half of its viewership, and the polls who pointed [President Joe] Biden dropped another 4 points to the lowest approval he's ever had in his presidency 37%.

"And Trump ballooned to a 50-point lead over [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and almost double-digit lead over Biden."

The censorship campaign of those dissenting from the will of the deep state and the establishment has proved to be a costly "overreach," according to Morris.

"So this shows that the deep state is determined to squelch all points of views and to impose its will on the American people as to what they watch and what they think," Morris concluded. "And I think they just overreached, and they overreached on both of these. And on both of these fronts we're seeing dramatic, unbelievable changes in the polling and the ratings reflecting this."

