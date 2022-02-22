Dick Morris Slams Tucker Carlson for Sellout to Russia

Those who have been apologists for Russia and Vladimir Putin – like Fox News' Tucker Carlson – are woefully "short-sighted" about this "takeaway" by the "expansionist" regime, starting a "de facto world war," according to political strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"Tucker Carlson, amazingly, on Fox News, said that he would choose Russia over Ukraine – I mean, how short-sighted could you be?" Morris told Tuesday's "America Agenda."

"This is not Russia against Ukraine," Morris added to co-hosts Heather Childers and Bob Sellers. "This is freedom against slavery. This is the work of Ronald Reagan. The work of 70 years of fighting enslavement of half of Europe. And that's what we're looking at here, and when Tucker Carlson and others say, 'I would choose Russia over Ukraine,' I mean that's like saying, 'I'll choose King George III over John Hancock."

While Ukraine is not a NATO member, it had been offered support from the U.S. when it gave up its nuclear program after its independence from the old Soviet Union.

And Morris believes giving Putin an inch will ultimate surrender much more, particularly with China's interest in Taiwan, making the World War II comparison when Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler was allowed to take over Europe.

"It's the same [as the] people who said, 'what do we care about Austria and Czechoslovakia and Poland – and then we ended up with the Holocaust in World War II," Morris continued. "Putin is doing this simply as step by step by step, and this is, de facto, a World War.

"He's not going to use nuclear weapons, and we're not but de fact, it says, 'I'm going to expand Russia to a point where we completely reoccupy the old Soviet Union."

Morris lamenting the Biden administration allowing Putin to unwind the former President Ronald Reagan's success in the Cold War that ultimately saw the communist Soviet Union splinter.

"The work of President Ronald Reagan is totally trampled under those tank treads," Morris continued. "The freeing of 50 million people in Ukraine is being undone, another 150 million behind it. After this, he is going to go in the Baltic countries, he is going to go into Poland, going to go into Hungary, into the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, all of them."

Russia is returning to its "expansionist" roots, according to Morris.

"Russia has always been expansionist," Morris continued. "Before it was communist and now it is both really expansionist and post-communist.

"And there are those who are minimizing this, saying, 'this is an incursion, not an invasion,' even using the phrase 'breakaway.' This isn't a breakaway. This is a takeaway."

Biden is being weak against Putin's aggression, Morris concluded.

"He's a chicken, because he's scared of his own shadow, and Biden does not know how to use power," Morris said. "And the problem is that he has a number of enablers in the United States, people who were his apologists saying, 'oh, no, it's not really invasions, just incursions."

