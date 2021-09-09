Tuberville to Newsmax: Afghanistan Testimony to Weed Out 'TV Generals'

Testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee will aim to get details of the botched pullout of Afghanistan, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax he wants to find out which generals knew it was a bad idea and still refused to push back.

"We've got some generals that are TV generals and we've got some military generals, and we want to find out who in the heck went along with this idea from the military side because if you went along with it, you're part of the problem," Tuberville said Thursday on "American Agenda."

Tuberville spearheaded a letter from a group of senators to committee Chair Jack Reed, D-R.I., last week asking for a preservation of the record of what happened.

Some of next week's testimony will be closed, some open, Tuberville said, adding that he prefers it all be open, but understands operations continue and some secrecy is needed.

Still, he wants to ask generals if they went along with President Joe Biden's plan to pull troops out of the country before all U.S. citizens and all Afghans who aided U.S. forces had safely left why they did rather than offering their resignations.

"We've got to find the answers. We've got to get to the bottom of it," Tuberville said. "What in the world are we thinking? That's not the American way. I spent last week in Europe, Ukraine, talking to our allies. They're all going, 'What in the world is going on in the United States of America?'"

Tuberville acknowledged that the United States has other problems to deal with as well, but added, "This was a total, total screw-up."

Someone has to be held accountable, Tuberville said, and only face-to-face meetings will allow such questions to be asked.

He slammed "woke" generals, who he said are more interested in social engineering and critical race theory than teaching their troops to fight to defend the country.

"We need to get away from this woke stuff," he said. "We need a military. We need a fighting machine. And we need to protect the people in this country."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,V FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here