Trump Attorney to Newsmax: 'This Was a Ridiculous Case From the Start'

Jim Trusty, an attorney for Donald Trump, called the indictment of the former president "ridiculous" and blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for presenting it to the grand jury.

Trusty, who is representing Trump in the cases involving the document seizure at Mar-a-Lago and in the Georgia election, made his comments Friday during an interview on the Newsmax show, "National Report."

"I think everyone was surprised at the timing [of the indictment], particularly after hearing the grand jury was going to be released for about a month," he said. "It's par for the course. Keep in mind, we're talking about a sealed indictment. But when its Donald Trump rules of law don't seem to matter… to those people seeking to persecute him."

He was critical of Bragg and said: "Bragg ran for office saying: 'I'm going to target Donald Trump.' It's an amazing moment in jurisprudential history when prosecutors can literally announce their target no matter what the evidence may end up being.

"I think you're going to have people that somehow support the politicized criminal justice system, which is outrageous and you're going to have people that want this to be a circus. And my view is the most important part was this was a ridiculous case from the start. It's been rejected several times. It's really legal gymnastics to try to give it any sort of life.

"I don't know if we should be talking about how they prove this case on the credibility of Michael Cohen. You know pre-trial motions aren't usually directed at how bad the witnesses are – even though they're very bad here. It's usually legal deficiencies in the indictment. When we see this indictment I think there's a really good chance, powerful motions will be lodged that will really put the pressure on the judge to do the right thing and end this persecution early.

"I was a prosecutor for 27 years and I can tell you I may not have done everything perfectly, but I certainly tried to be judicious and tried to start off judging with where's the evidence? Where's this leading me? Who should be accountable? Not saying here's my target what can I pin on him. And that's exactly what Alvin Bragg has done."

