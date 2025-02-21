Fmr UK PM to Newsmax: All of Trump's Policies Popular in Britain

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss told Newsmax on Friday that despite the way the liberal politicians in Great Britain govern, “every single Trump policy has been polled in Britain [and] they’re all popular.”

With Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his left-wing Labour Party in charge until 2029, Great Britain will endure “four more years of this disaster zone,” according to Truss. She told host Rob Finnerty on the floor at CPAC that just like the U.S. prior to Trump, “Power has been given to the deep state — huge power has been given to the unelected judiciary. So we have a whole system that is failing our country.”

Finnerty asked Truss why the country hasn't evolved despite Brexit passing. “The problem is the political parties weren't prepared to change and the British establishment weren't prepared to change. So you've got a population that supports the policies of Donald Trump. Every single Trump policy has been polled in Britain. They're all popular. So that's what the public wants. But you've got a British establishment who love high immigration. They love ruining the country,” Truss said during an appearance on “Finnerty.”

