Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Don't Want 3rd Impeachment

On Tuesday, Wisconsinites will go to the polls to choose between President Donald Trump-backed Brad Schimel and Democrat Susan Crawford in a judicial election that will likely determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that he has "already sat in the Senate for two impeachment trials of President Trump" and does not "want to sit through a third."

If Crawford is victorious, Wisconsin will likely be redistricted in such a way as to ensure two more Democrat seats in Congress and two fewer Republican seats. The 4-point swing will all but guarantee Trump will be impeached again. Crawford currently leads Schimel by 7 points leading up to Tuesday's election 53% to 46% according to the latest AtlasIntel poll. Johnson said that if all 1.7 million Wisconsinites that voted for Trump show up, Schimel has a chance.

Johnson said during an appearance on "Wake Up America," "In Wisconsin, we can flip the court, put a great judge like Judge Schimel who will apply the law, not alter it — not legislate from the bench, not make law, but apply law and stay within his constitutional constraints.

"There's no reason why we can't have close to 1.7 million voters for Brad Schimel, that's the people that supported Donald Trump. He supported Donald Trump. You have to support Brad Schimel."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com