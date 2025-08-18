Holt to Newsmax: There's a 'Trump Doctrine' for Foreign Policy

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that even though some people don't recognize it, there is a "Trump doctrine."

Holt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday, "There is a Trump doctrine, and the Trump doctrine is a foreign policy that's demilitarized."

Holt said that is a scary thing for some leaders of European nations. "The day of the neocon and the bloodthirsty who just want to say, Russia's the enemy, and we all have to run for our lives and attack them and go to war with them, President [Donald] Trump is showing us another way."

He added that Trump's foreign policy strategy as he has applied it to the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems to be working. "And so far, he's navigated this minefield, despite all of the pushback on his leadership, despite all of the European leaders."

Holt pointed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz goading Trump about his plans. "Even Chancellor Mertz at that roundtable lunch said, 'Oh, no, we have to have a ceasefire right now,' countermanding what the president had done because they can't stop themselves."

European residents have already been wondering, and soon, Holt said, they will be asking about how the Russia-Ukraine conflict was allowed to linger for so long.

"The thing is, this war is going to be over really soon, and then they're going to be facing their European citizens who are going to want to know why all the blood, treasure, European monies, weapons have all gone into something that got over 1.5 million [people] killed."

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced a feeling of hope during their Monday meeting with a long list of European leaders at the White House that, following Trump's Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian invasion of Ukraine might come to a close. Trump also indicated he would support some form of security guarantees offered by European nations on behalf of Ukraine.

Trump said that within a week or two, "we're going to know whether or not we're going to solve this, or is this horrible fighting going to continue."

