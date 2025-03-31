Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump Is Tough on Putin

President Donald Trump wants nothing but peace between Ukraine and Russia, Harrison Fields, deputy press secretary, told Newsmax Monday.

"Ending wars is not easy. But if anyone can do it, President Trump can do it," Fields said on "National Report." "He prevented wars in his first term. Diplomacy is not always easy. But when you've got a commander-in-chief in President Donald Trump whose sole focus is peace, you're going to see people around the world not want to get on board with that.

"He is working with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to make sure he sees that through. Trust me on this one. President Trump will get it done."

Fields dismissed calls that Trump has not been tough enough on Putin.

"Were these people not here the first term when President Trump hit sanction after sanction on Russia?" Fields said. "He gave the Ukrainians javelins when [former President Barack] Obama was giving them pillows and blankets. How much more tough can President Trump be when it comes to Vladimir Putin? He is taking decisive actions to make sure that Putin stays in line."

Trump and his national security team are master negotiators, Fields said, and any agreement with Ukraine over its minerals will benefit both Ukraine and the U.S.

"We are going to prioritize whatever it takes to get to peace," Fields said. Our negotiating team is ensuring that everything is done to make sure that the president's priorities when it comes to peace are done, but America will always be first.

"We are never going to walk away from the table. If our allies and our adversaries are willing, they're willing to meet us there as well. We'll see what happens with this deal."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com