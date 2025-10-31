Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Trump's Asia Trip Showcases 'Golden Age for America'

President Donald Trump's latest Asia trip showcased a "golden age for America" built on peace, prosperity, and respect, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Newsmax Friday, while calling criticism of the president's journey "ridiculous."

"We saw tens of billions of dollars of agreements that are going to directly help the American people, investments in America, deals with American companies, the purchasing of American energy by countries around the world," Pigott said on "National Report."

"That is putting America first."

He added that the results of the trip demonstrate how Trump's foreign policy directly benefits U.S. workers and families.

"We can be proud that we have a president who is a peacemaker," Pigott said.

"Wherever he goes, he comes back with concrete deals that are helping American businesses, helping American workers, shoring up supply chains, making sure that we have a country that is advancing into this 21st century stronger than ever — a golden age for America."

His comments come after an Associated Press article accused Trump of traveling to visit with foreign leaders on a trip to Asia rather than remaining home amid the current monthlong government shutdown.

"What this trip evidenced was the fact that we have a president that puts America first every single day," Pigott said.

Pigott, who accompanied Trump on the trip, said the reception overseas was overwhelmingly positive.

"There was enthusiasm that was palpable on the ground," he said. "Everywhere you go, people were talking about the fact that President Trump was in the country and were excited about the opportunities that that meant, both for the United States and in these bilateral relationships."

He added that there were "so many deals that were struck" while Trump showed "he is the best dealmaker in the world."

"A peace deal was signed between Thailand and Cambodia," he said. "You saw business deals, investment deals signed across these countries, shoring up supply chains."

Pigott also highlighted progress on the fentanyl crisis, citing an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to limit exports of the precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production.

"Now we see deals to further reduce the flow of these deadly drugs," he said. "You have President Trump living up to that promise and delivering for the American people."

Pigott concluded that the Asia tour exemplified the president's broader strategy of pairing diplomacy with domestic strength.

Trump promised to put American businesses first and unleash American energy, which he did, Pigott said.

"This was truly an America-first trip and also an America that's respected again," he said.

"This is what an America-first foreign policy looks like."

