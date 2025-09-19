Rep. Emmer to Newsmax: Trump's Crime Crackdown in D.C. 'Phenomenal'

President Donald Trump "has shown the entire country that if you are a leader and you have the will to do what's necessary, you can make America safe again," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said Friday on Newsmax.

"What he's done in the District of Columbia is nothing short of phenomenal. I mean, you've already got, what, almost 3,000 arrests since the crime crackdown here in the District of Columbia. They've confiscated almost 300 illegal guns," Emmer told "Wake Up America."

On whether Congress needs to pass a nationwide crime bill, Emmer said, "My whole point is, yes, we can do a crime bill on federal crimes. But local authorities … What I do is point the finger at my failing governor and the leaders in Minneapolis and St. Paul and woke prosecutors that refuse to prosecute low-level crimes."

"This is lawlessness that puts every life at risk of law-abiding citizens," he added.

"They can follow the same model that Donald Trump is using here in the District of Columbia. And they can make their streets safe again, so their citizens that are law-abiding can feel safe in their own homes and their own neighborhoods, in their state and in their country. I want to see local authorities start to take back the safety of their citizens."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com