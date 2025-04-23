Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: 'Future in Peril' Without Severe Spending Cut

The futures of the next generations are in peril if Congress does not do the tough job of severely cutting back spending along the lines of what President Donald Trump wants, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., told Newsmax o n Wednesday.

Huizenga said on "Wake Up America" that he understands that it is often difficult to vote for the large reductions in spending, but "we are putting our children and our grandchildren's future in peril with $36 trillion in debt, interest that is greater than what our defense spending is, and this is not sustainable."

He said, "I hope that the Senate is gonna be able to find a backbone and be able push ahead on all of this; and we've got to make sure that this matches what President Trump is said should happen and what the House is hoping to do."

Huizenga, who is vice chair of the House Financial Services Committee, referred to the fact that the House would like cuts of at least $1.5 trillion, but the Senate says that's too much, saying "This has been my concern all along, that the Senate was just going to water down whatever the house was willing to do."

Huizenga, who is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, commented on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan for an overhaul of the State Department, saying that such a reorganization is absolutely long overdue.

"The last time the State Department had a reauthorization was in the wake of 9/11 in 2002, so that's over two decades ago."

Huizenga added, "We need to go in and actually check what these groups are doing," saying that there have been abuses of the public's tax dollars. "It's time that we take a look at this and have a comprehensive going through of the State Department and its operations."

